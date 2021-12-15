Residents urge Phoenix City Council to vote on controversial Camelback Mountain trailhead move

Neighbors near Cholla Trail on Camelback Mountain are trying to take their concerns to the Phoenix City Council, urging them to vote on whether to move the trailhead despite construction already being underway.

Equipped with signs and letters outside the Phoenix City Council chambers, Gene Morrison was ready to try and get the council's attention about the Camelback Mountain Cholla Trailhead. His home could be directly affected by their decision to move it.

However, just like Cholla Trail, the trail leading to the council was closed. They have had virtual meetings throughout the pandemic.

"The fact is, in 2017 the trailhead was supposed to come back before [the] council for final approval, and that hasn’t been done yet," Morrison said.

Some neighbors near the new proposed location sent a letter to the council this week. Their main concern is parking and how close thousands of hikers will be to homes when the trailhead is moved.

The trail has been closed since early 2020, but construction has started on moving it a few blocks down - closer to some expensive homes that have been there for years.

Morrison says there has not been an official vote to move the trail and would like to see the process play out that way.

"At least another vote," Morrison said. "And a chance to appear in front of the council to express our opinions and the way we think it's going."

The city of Phoenix released the following statement:

"As far as parking is concerned parking spaces are not included in the realignment. We have been unable to identify viable options for additional parking. Public parking will remain available along Invergordon Rd. The change in trailhead location did allow us to procure a much-needed water fountain and restroom for hikers.

The city is aware of these concerns and considers community feedback throughout the planning process. In an effort to mitigate line-of-sight concerns, additional native trees and shrubs are being planted strategically throughout the project area."

