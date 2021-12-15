Nonprofit helping Afghan refugees settle in Arizona seeks volunteers, donations

The Welcome to America Project, a nonprofit helping Afghan refugees settle in Arizona, has just received a big financial boost.

The Schultz Family Foundation, created by Starbucks founder Howard Schultz, donated $15,000 to the nonprofit to help refugee families get what they need to start over.

Afghanistan refugees receive essential items like household supplies, bikes, computers, dishes and bedding, according to Katy Thoene with the Welcome to America Project.

Since October, 800 Afghans have resettled in the greater Phoenix area from their war-torn country. They have a list of what donations are needed, but Thoene says financial donations help the most.

"An $800 donation can provide an entire family of newly arrived refugees with all the critical needed items for their house and their future," Thoene said.

The nonprofit also needs more volunteers and a larger warehouse as their needs and donations keep growing. Saturday is when volunteers drop off donations to Afghan families.

"[It's meant to] also provide a heartfelt welcome to just let them know that we're glad they're here, and that they do have a community with their Arizona neighbors," Theone said. "That sometimes means more than the items we're dropping off."

How to help: https://www.wtap.org/

