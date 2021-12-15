One step closer: Mesa man gets new 'million-dollar' smile ahead of needed kidney transplant

A Mesa man is one step closer to a much-needed kidney transplant thanks to his former employer and a kind-hearted dentist.

In order for Rico Miller to be eligible for his kidney, however, he needed help with his teeth. Doctors want to ensure patients have a low risk of infection before undergoing a transplant, and that means that a healthy mouth is necessary.

However, dental work can be time-consuming and expensive - unless some nice people pitched in to help.

At Matty G's restaurant in Mesa, Miller told his bosses he needed a kidney transplant. Soon after, Matt Gorman had an idea after chewing things over with his wife.

"She’s like, ‘We got to help him, and I was in the shower one day and I think, ’I got an idea,' " Gorman said.

He offered free food for life for the dentist who would fill the gap.

That's where Dr. Jessica Brereton Peterkin and her assistant, Jennifer Butler, came in to bite off almost more than they could chew.

"All I saw was that someone needed help, and I just started my nonprofit operation to help people like that, so it kind of fell in my lap from there," Brereton said.

15 procedures and $26,000 worth of dental work later, Rico's missing, cracked and infected teeth have turned into a million dollar smile.

"It’s just perfect, and I’m on the kidney list which is the original goal so in my heart, I cannot be happier," said Miller.

It's one step closer to a transplant and an end to a painful and scarring dialysis.

Plus, Dr. Jess has access to some great tasting steak burgers for her baby on the way.

"To be able to provide an ideal smile, it’s like a dream come true for him and myself as well," the dentist said.

Miller expressed his gratitude for his new smile.

"Dr. J and Matty G's family - they literally saved my life," Miller said.

Rico says his insurance has cleared the way for him to be on the kidney transplant list, but he first has to go through several interviews and tests. He hopes he makes the list in the next few months.

