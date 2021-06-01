Pima County investigating after inmate found dead in cell

article

Authorities in Pima County say a jail inmate has died after being found unconscious in a cell.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said 29-year-old Justin Crook was discovered by corrections officers at the county adult detention complex around 3:15 a.m. on May 31.

They administered CPR until Tucson firefighters arrived, but Crook was ultimately pronounced dead.

Investigators say they found no obvious signs of trauma or anything suspicious.

Crook had been arrested by Tucson police and booked into jail on May 30. Authorities did not say why he was arrested.

The investigation into his death remains ongoing.

