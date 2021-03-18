Pinal County opens up COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone 18 and over

article

Officials in Pinal County say they will open up COVID-19 vaccine appointments at county sites to people 18 and over who live or work within the county.

County officials announced the decision via a statement released on March 18. Officials also say the various vaccination sites within the county offer either Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

According to the county's website, the county has administered 114,418 vaccines as of March 17.

On March 18, officials with Embry Health officials announced that they have opened up four pop-up COVID-19 vaccination PODs in Pinal County.

According to a statement released by officials with Embry Health, the PODs are located at Combs High School, Mountain View Lutheran Church, Poston Butte High School, and Central Arizona College at the Signal Peak Campus. The sites will give out the first dose of the Moderna vaccine for those eligible in Pinal County, and the sites will be up and running until March 23.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.