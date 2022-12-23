Pinal County parents arrested, accused of child abuse, sheriff's officials say

Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested two people for alleged child abuse.

According to a brief statement released on Dec. 23, 46-year-ols Kelly Conklin and 39-year-old Melissa Conklin were taken into custody.

The two, according to officials, were arrested after detectives interviewed the parents of missing 12-year-old Kelly "KJ" Conklin, as well as other children inside the Conklin home.

KJ, officials say, was last seen around 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 20 in the area of Combs and Gantzel Roads, in San Tan Valley. He is presumed to be with 14-year-old Jalen Conklin.

"The charges are not directly related to the disappearance of the 12-year-old," read a portion of the statement.

As for the disappearance of Kelly, officials with PCSO say they are asking area residents to check their security cameras for video of two children walking in the area.

Read More Arizona Stories

Kelly Conklin (left) and Melissa Conklin (right)

(Click here for interactive map)