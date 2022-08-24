Pinal County sergeant dies after off-duty vehicle crash

article

The Pinal County Sheriff's Department is in mourning after a sergeant died in a crash, officials said Monday.

PCSO Sergeant Art Stout reportedly passed away after he was involved in a vehicular accident while off duty last week.

"Sgt. Stout was a tenured member of PCSO, and those of us who knew and worked with him knew him for his infectious smile and great outlook on life," authorities said.

The sheriff's office is asking the public to keep Stout's family in their thoughts.

No other information was released about the crash.

