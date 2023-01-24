Point-in-time homeless count happening in Maricopa County

Volunteers hit the pavement on Jan. 24 to try to get a better idea of just how many people in Arizona have no place to call home.

The Point-In-Time Homeless Count is required annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and it helps determine how communities should allocate resources.

"We need to know why we need to spend money on certain areas," said Det. Aaron Raine, a Homeless Resource Coordinator with Mesa.

During the count, volunteers scanned parks, riverbeds, and other areas in an effort to get an accurate number of men, women, and children who are experiencing homelessness at a single point in time.

Over 1,000 volunteers across the Phoenix area helped with the count.

"I like doing this every year because it helps us get connected to the homeless population, and it helps with resources that we need to help them as much as possible," said one volunteer.

Det. Raine said Mesa is seeing a major increase in homelessness for older generations.

"Here in the City of Mesa, we have the off-the-streets shelter where 41 people right now [are] over the age of 62," said Det. Raine. "A couple years ago, we didn’t see anyone over the age of 50."

2022's point-in-time count found more than 9,000 people experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County.