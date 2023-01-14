Expand / Collapse search
The number of homeless youth in Arizona is growing

PHOENIX - Arizona is leading the nation for rising youth homelessness rates, according to a new report released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The department's annual Homelessness Assessment Report showed that more than 900 people under the age of 25 are currently homeless in the state. 

Close to 300 were added between 2020 and 2022, but the number is likely higher.

Arizona doesn't have the highest youth homeless population in the country, but it saw the largest increase compared to other states.

According to the report, Arizona ranks among top 10 states for several categories, including the population of homeless veterans, families and the overall unsheltered population.

Overall, the total number of people in the United States experiencing homelessness increased by 1%. In Arizona, it increased by 23%.

Read the full report here: https://www.huduser.gov/portal/sites/default/files/pdf/2022-AHAR-Part-1.pdf

