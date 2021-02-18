Police: Infant, 2 adults found dead in Sierra Vista apartment

article

Officials with the Sierra Vista Police Department say three people, including an infant, were found dead inside an apartment in the city on Feb. 17.

According to a statement, investigators say the bodies were found shortly before noon on Feb 16, and each of the three were found with a single gunshot wound.

Officials have identified the two adults as 47-year-old Gerardo De La Torre and 30-year-old Raquel De La Santos De La Torre. The infant is identified as a five-month-old.

"This is an ongoing investigation. There are no current suspects being sought in this case," read a portion of the statement. Sierra Vista Police officials also say no further information will be released on the case until an autopsy is completed for all three people.

Sierra Vista is located approximately 188 miles southeast of Phoenix, in Cochise County.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.