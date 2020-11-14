Police searching for man, 31, missing out of Glendale

article

A 31-year-old man from Glendale is missing as of Saturday, Nov. 14 and police say he has mental conditions.

Daniel Allen Goodwin was last seen walking around 5 p.m. near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

He's five feet and 11 inches tall, 190 pounds and was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, jeans and white shoes. He also had a purple Los Angeles Dodgers hat on.

Anyone with information is asked to call Glendale Police at 623-930-3000.