Prescott residents warned of mountain lion activity after string of attacks

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is warning Prescott residents about an increase in mountain lion activity after a number of attacks in the past month.

Wildlife officers fatally shot a mountain lion in a northwest Prescott neighborhood last weekend after it attacked a homeowner's dog.

"The reporting party also said that an accompanying mountain lion acted aggressively toward him," read a statement from AZGFD.

The animal was reportedly one of several mountain lions that have attacked several dogs in the last four weeks.

Three dogs were killed, and another three were injured during this string of attacks.

"A mountain lion also appeared within 10 feet of a mother and child two weeks ago in their backyard," officials said.

Residents are urged to call Game and Fish immediately if they see one with aggressive behavior or in areas near homes. Authorities can be reached at 623-236-7201.

More info: https://www.azgfd.com/wildlife-conservation/living-with-wildlife/

What attracts mountain lions:

Food sources found near people’s homes include deer, javelina, rabbits, unsecured domestic animals, or livestock.

Water for drinking can include a swimming pool, fountain, pond, or pet’s water bowl.

Mountain lions might use "cave-like" areas beneath sheds or elevated wooden patios, unused buildings, or storm drains for shelter.

Tips if you encounter a mountain lion, from AZGFD: