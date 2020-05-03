Protesters rally at Arizona capitol, demanding the state reopen amid pandemic

Another rally to reopen Arizona was held at the state capitol Sunday.

Dozens of protesters demanded Governor Doug Ducey to end the stay-at-home order that was recently extended to May 15th.

It's been a full weekend of gathering for these Arizonans who aren't happy with the governor's decision.

Sunday's rally wrapped up a three-day initiative organized by "Great 48," an organization with more than 20,000 members including business owners who want things back to normal as the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

"Recall Ducey. Recall Ducey. Recall Ducey," the crowd chanted at the capitol, with not one bit of social distancing practiced.

Some rode their motorcycles from Cave Creek to the capitol to show their support. They also had a petition to recall Ducey ready for anyone to sign.

"Great 48" called this event "Arizona’s Grand Reopening Freedom Rally.

“People are ready to get back out there and get to work and lead their lives like normal and not locked up in the house," Kyle Gluck said.

The three-day event started Friday as some businesses decided to reopen. A Wickenburg restaurant even let customers sit down and eat.

On Saturday, the group hosted a public gathering of more than 50 people, building the group's momentum into Sunday.

So far, elective surgeries resumed Friday, restaurants could bring back dine-in services on May 12th.