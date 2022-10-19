Pursuit ends on I-10 in Chandler after car spiked, grappled

Two suspects who tried to get away from Arizona troopers are now in custody after a pursuit that ended in Chandler.

The Interstate 10 westbound off-ramp was closed at Wild Horse Pass on Oct. 18 after a car was spiked and grappled there.

According to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety, the driver of the vehicle had refused to pull over during an attempted traffic stop.

Two people got out of the car after it was spiked and ran away on foot before eventually being taken into custody.

It is not clear why the troopers were trying to pull the car over or why the driver fled.

