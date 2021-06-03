Raccoon chases soldiers out of armored vehicle in Colorado

A raccoon caused panic among troops at Fort Carson in Colorado when it got into an armored vehicle and prompted the soldiers inside to scramble for an exit on Tuesday.



Hilarious footage by Jossie Chavez shows the soldiers screaming and running out the vehicle, with the furry animal quickly following.



Chavez, who is a member of the U.S. Army, told FOX Television Stations when she heard the sounds she knew something was not normal and it caught everybody off guard.

"We were surprised that a raccoon found a way to get inside a Bradley," Chavez said. "It’s really not common, that’s why we were all surprised by it."



One soldier is even seen wielding a baseball bat in case the animal gets too close, as another warns, "It’s behind you!"



Storyful contributed to this story.



