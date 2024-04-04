Rattlesnake safety: Scottsdale Fire officials offer advice after boy was bitten
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Fire officials are offering advice to the public on rattlesnakes, after a three-year-old boy was bitten.
The incident, according to a statement, happened on April 4 along the Granite Mountain Trail.
"[When] crews arrived, the child’s grandfather was coming off the trail with the boy. He is in stable condition at a local hospital," read a portion of the statement.
Scottsdale Fire officials say with warm spring weather upon us, cold-blooded reptiles at the Scottsdale Preserve are coming out of hiding, and that includes rattlesnakes.
A rattlesnake (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Tabatha McCarthy)
"The Preserve is a wild area inhabited by a variety of wild animals, which are inherently unpredictable," read a portion of the statement.
Fire officials provided the following advice for people to avoid encountering rattlesnakes in the Scottsdale Preserve:
- Stay alert and aware of your surroundings at all times
- Travel only on designated and posted trails
- Do not place your hands or feet in places you cannot see
- Wear long pants and boots
- Keep your dog on a leash at all times
FIre crews say people should do the following if they, or someone in their group, suffered a rattlesnake bite:
- Remain calm and call 911
- Immobilize the extremity and keep it below the heart
- Remove jewelry and tight-fitting clothing in case of swelling
- Decrease total body activity as is feasible
- Get medical help as soon as possible