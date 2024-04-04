Rattlesnake safety: Scottsdale Fire officials offer advice after boy was bitten

Scottsdale Fire officials are offering advice to the public on rattlesnakes, after a three-year-old boy was bitten.

The incident, according to a statement, happened on April 4 along the Granite Mountain Trail.

"[When] crews arrived, the child’s grandfather was coming off the trail with the boy. He is in stable condition at a local hospital," read a portion of the statement.

Scottsdale Fire officials say with warm spring weather upon us, cold-blooded reptiles at the Scottsdale Preserve are coming out of hiding, and that includes rattlesnakes.

A rattlesnake (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Tabatha McCarthy)

"The Preserve is a wild area inhabited by a variety of wild animals, which are inherently unpredictable," read a portion of the statement.

Fire officials provided the following advice for people to avoid encountering rattlesnakes in the Scottsdale Preserve:

Stay alert and aware of your surroundings at all times

Travel only on designated and posted trails

Do not place your hands or feet in places you cannot see

Wear long pants and boots

Keep your dog on a leash at all times

FIre crews say people should do the following if they, or someone in their group, suffered a rattlesnake bite:

Remain calm and call 911

Immobilize the extremity and keep it below the heart

Remove jewelry and tight-fitting clothing in case of swelling

Decrease total body activity as is feasible

Get medical help as soon as possible

Area where the snakebite incident happened