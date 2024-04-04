Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Watch
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
5
High Wind Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM MDT until SAT 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
High Wind Watch
from THU 11:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Rattlesnake safety: Scottsdale Fire officials offer advice after boy was bitten

By
Published  April 4, 2024 12:26pm MST
Scottsdale
FOX 10 Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Fire officials are offering advice to the public on rattlesnakes, after a three-year-old boy was bitten.

The incident, according to a statement, happened on April 4 along the Granite Mountain Trail.

"[When] crews arrived, the child’s grandfather was coming off the trail with the boy. He is in stable condition at a local hospital," read a portion of the statement.

Scottsdale Fire officials say with warm spring weather upon us, cold-blooded reptiles at the Scottsdale Preserve are coming out of hiding, and that includes rattlesnakes.

A rattlesnake (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Tabatha McCarthy)

A rattlesnake (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Tabatha McCarthy)

"The Preserve is a wild area inhabited by a variety of wild animals, which are inherently unpredictable," read a portion of the statement.

Fire officials provided the following advice for people to avoid encountering rattlesnakes in the Scottsdale Preserve:

  • Stay alert and aware of your surroundings at all times
  • Travel only on designated and posted trails
  • Do not place your hands or feet in places you cannot see
  • Wear long pants and boots
  • Keep your dog on a leash at all times

FIre crews say people should do the following if they, or someone in their group, suffered a rattlesnake bite:

  • Remain calm and call 911
  • Immobilize the extremity and keep it below the heart
  • Remove jewelry and tight-fitting clothing in case of swelling
  • Decrease total body activity as is feasible
  • Get medical help as soon as possible

Area where the snakebite incident happened