The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who went underwater at Bartlett Lake and never resurfaced on Sunday.

The man reportedly went underwater around 6:30 p.m. on May 26 near Bartlett Lake Flats. Recovery efforts are underway.

No more information was released by the sheriff's office.

Map of where Bartlett Lake Flats is: