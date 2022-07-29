Rescuers discover 31 Chihuahuas in Tempe home after investigating hoarding case

article

The Arizona Humane Society helped 31 Chihuahuas from a Tempe home on Thursday, officials said.

Rescuers visited the home on a hoarding case and discovered dogs ranging in age from one-week-old to 8 years old. Most of them appeared to be between 2 and 5 years old.

Officials not specify the conditions of the dogs, but suggested that they had not been in an air-conditioned home and that they had been living in unsanitary conditions.

"Some of the dogs are very shy and a bit fearful so AHS’ Behavior Team will begin working with them once they are medically cleared," officials said in a statement. "Despite having been through a lot, last night marked their first night with air conditioning and being able to eat from actual food bowls and not on a feces-covered floor."

More than 15,000 animals are taken in by the Arizona Humane society every year.

Learn more: www.azhumane.org

More Arizona headlines





