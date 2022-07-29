Expand / Collapse search
Rescuers discover 31 Chihuahuas in Tempe home after investigating hoarding case

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix
Some of the 31 Chihuahuas that were rescued from a Tempe home. article

Some of the 31 Chihuahuas that were rescued from a Tempe home.

TEMPE, Ariz. - The Arizona Humane Society helped 31 Chihuahuas from a Tempe home on Thursday, officials said.

Rescuers visited the home on a hoarding case and discovered dogs ranging in age from one-week-old to 8 years old. Most of them appeared to be between 2 and 5 years old.

Officials not specify the conditions of the dogs, but suggested that they had not been in an air-conditioned home and that they had been living in unsanitary conditions.

"Some of the dogs are very shy and a bit fearful so AHS’ Behavior Team will begin working with them once they are medically cleared," officials said in a statement. "Despite having been through a lot, last night marked their first night with air conditioning and being able to eat from actual food bowls and not on a feces-covered floor."

More than 15,000 animals are taken in by the Arizona Humane society every year.

Learn more: www.azhumane.org

