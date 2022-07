Dog found with legs, muzzle duct taped in north Phoenix

An animal abuse case is under investigation in Phoenix after a dog was found with its front legs and muzzle duct taped.

Officers responded to a call of a dog in distress near 35th Avenue and Sweetwater and discovered the animal was severely dehydrated with a fever.

The 2-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog mix is now in the care of the Arizona Humane Society.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police.

