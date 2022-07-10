Ricky Martin restraining order, deadly jet ski crash, car crash homicide: this week's top stories

From July 3 to 9, our top stories included a variety of topics. From a man allegedly killing his girlfriend after a car crash, a man being accidentally given 300 times his salary, and international superstar Ricky Martin being slapped with a restraining order – there's no shortage of stories to entice our FOX 10 audience – making these our most popular stories of the week.

1. This is how much money you need to make to be happy living in Arizona, survey finds: A new study is revealing how much money Arizona residents "need" to make to be happy.

2. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signs bill that bans close recording of law enforcement: Under the new law, it is a misdemeanor if someone keeps recording, after getting a verbal warning to stop. There are, however, some exceptions to the law, including if the person recording is the one being questioned by police.

3. Judge grants restraining order against Ricky Martin: The order was signed, and authorities visited an upscale neighborhood where the singer lives to try to serve the order, police spokesman Axel Valencia told The Associated Press.

Ricky Martin performs live on stage during the amfAR Cannes Gala 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Clint Spalding/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

4. United Airlines suspending flights to airports in Arizona, Arkansas starting this fall: "We’ve made the difficult decision to suspend service to two cities this fall - Flagstaff and Texarkana - and have already started working with customers on alternate plans," United said in a statement provided to FOX Television Stations.

A United Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet takes off at San Antonio International Airport in Texas. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

5. Jet skier on Colorado River loses control, hits 4 people in 'swim-only' section, Arizona police say: In a tweet, the police department said it's investigating the crash that happened at Community Park around 4:40 p.m. when a jet ski operator reportedly lost control and drove into the "swim-only" area, hitting four people.

6. Downtown Phoenix feed the homeless event moved after police learned group was trespassing on private property: An organization called Hearts for the Homeless AZ was hosting its second annual 'Barbecue For The Homeless' near 7th Avenue and Jefferson Street, and about an hour into the event, Phoenix Police arrived, and officers told the organization they were trespassing, and would have to leave.

7. Arizona man shoots and kills girlfriend after they get into a car crash, police say: The Tucson Police Department says a woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend after they got into a car crash on July 1.

8. Officials: Woman, 80, stabbed multiple times loading groceries at Acme: An 80-year-old woman was loading groceries in her car when she was reportedly stabbed multiple times. Officials say she is still recovering.

9. Worker disappears after he was accidentally paid more than 300 times his salary: The worker received a paycheck of 165,398,851 Chilean pesos, or $180,418, for the month of May. He was only supposed to be paid about 500,000 Chilean pesos, or $545.

10. Man who attended birthday party a night before found shot in backyard, then dies at hospital, Phoenix PD says: "Officers secured the scene and spoke to witnesses who told them a possible suspect left the area before police were called. Detectives from the Homicide Unit responded to process the crime scene and interview witnesses," police said.