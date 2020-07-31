Road to Tucson’s Mount Lemmon to reopen after large wildfire

article

As crews continue to repair the damage from a recent massive wildfire near Tucson, the road to Mount Lemmon is scheduled to open to the public this weekend months ahead of schedule.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that Catalina Highway was expected to remain closed until Nov. 1 because of the lightning-caused Bighorn Fire that charred about 187 square miles before it was recently contained.

Saturday's opening will allow car access to Summerhaven and Ski Valley.

National forest areas on the mountain remain closed and that includes hiking trails and campgrounds.

The Pima County Department of Transportation spent this week replacing more than 250 guardrail posts that were damaged in the wildfire.

Closed areas of the Santa Catalina Mountains and Coronado National Forest include the General Hitchcock, Gordon Hirabayashi, Rose Canyon and Spencer Canyon campgrounds; Sabino Canyon Recreation Area; Sabino Canyon Trail #23; and the Control Road #38 Scenic Drive.

