Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Road to Tucson’s Mount Lemmon to reopen after large wildfire

Published 
Tucson
Associated Press
article

(Pima County)

TUCSON, Ariz. - As crews continue to repair the damage from a recent massive wildfire near Tucson, the road to Mount Lemmon is scheduled to open to the public this weekend months ahead of schedule.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that Catalina Highway was expected to remain closed until Nov. 1 because of the lightning-caused Bighorn Fire that charred about 187 square miles before it was recently contained.

Saturday's opening will allow car access to Summerhaven and Ski Valley.

National forest areas on the mountain remain closed and that includes hiking trails and campgrounds.

The Pima County Department of Transportation spent this week replacing more than 250 guardrail posts that were damaged in the wildfire.

Closed areas of the Santa Catalina Mountains and Coronado National Forest include the General Hitchcock, Gordon Hirabayashi, Rose Canyon and Spencer Canyon campgrounds; Sabino Canyon Recreation Area; Sabino Canyon Trail #23; and the Control Road #38 Scenic Drive.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.