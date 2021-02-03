Robbery suspect arrested following dramatic standoff in Downtown Phoenix

A robbery suspect has been taken into custody in Downtown Phoenix after a wild standoff with police officers.

There were heavy police presence in neighborhoods along 7th Street, near Portland and Roosevelt Streets during the afternoon of Feb. 3. The suspect reportedly made his way onto the roof of an apartment complex, and members of the SWAT Team later moved in and tried to get him down.

In video taken at the scene, the man could then be seen swinging on cable wires before climbing his way onto the roof of another building, in an effort to evade police. A man in the area told FOX 10 the suspect tried to steal his car before law enforcement moved in.

The suspect eventually slid down other wires before being shot with bean bags and detained.

