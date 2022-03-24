Russia-Ukraine War: Arizona-born man still helping children in need amid Russian invasion

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, an Arizona-born man is trying to help children in the now war-ravaged Eastern European country.

Sean Johnson opened up several houses for abused kids nearly two decades ago.

"God was pulling my heart, so I sold everything in 2003," said Johnson, who lives in Ukraine with his wife and kids prior to the invasion. "I started building homes for children who were abused and abandoned."

After the invasion began, Johnson, along with his wife and kids, fled Vinnitsa, a city in West Central Ukraine, for Poland.

While some children under the care of his organization have also evacuated from Ukraine, others, especially the older boys, have not been able to leave the homes located outside the city.

"It's a concern," said Johnson. "Fortunately, where they are, it's pretty peaceful. There have been some missile strikes, but no Russian troops on the ground, major shelling, anything like that. We've been sending funds. They're stocking up on groceries for now. When they run out, we send more money."

Johnson says his in-laws are stuck in Kyiv.

"We didn't hear from them for 17 days. They were literally in their cellar, and we were able to get on the phone with them today, but they can't because there is literally shelling and bombing right outside their window," said Johnson.

Johnson has opened his personal house in Vinnitsa for refugees to stay. He said they can use all the support they can get.

"We are definitely needing more support for them, and for our homes to keep these kids going," said Johnson.

Johnson said some laws with social workers have changed, which is part of the problem with getting the kids out. If the war moves into those areas outside the city, he says they are working on a plan to get the kids to safety.

