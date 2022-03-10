Expand / Collapse search
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian expats in Phoenix moved by medical supply donations they have received

By
Published 
Russia-Ukraine
FOX 10 Phoenix

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian community in Phoenix sending medical supplies back home amid Russian invasion

Throughout the day, volunteers have been in and out of the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Phoenix, packing and organizing medical supply donations that have been coming from various parts of the Phoenix, and doing what they can from thousands of miles away. FOX 10's Bailey Miller reports.

PHOENIX - On March 10, a group of volunteers gathered and organized much-needed medical supplies for the people in Ukraine, as Russia's invasion of the country continues.

Throughout the day, volunteers have been in and out of the Ukrainian Cultural Center, packing and organizing medical supply donations that have been coming from various parts of the Phoenix, and doing what they can from thousands of miles away.

"Any type of sterile gauze, regular gauze, IV bags, anything you can think of. Band-aids, antibiotic creams," said organizer Christine Boyko.

The supplies came from various parts of the Valley, and even from local fire departments. The sheer amount of help the Ukrainian community is receiving was emotional for them to see.

"It is unbelievable. It is tremendous," said Boyko. "Sometimes, I cry tears of joy, not necessarily sad tears because we have a lot of those, but it is so emotional."

Among the helpers are mother and daughter Olena and Halyna. Halyna just arrived in Phoenix to be with her daughter, after a long journey to escape the war.

"I lost my job. I left my husband. My other daughter is in another country. I am torn between them, and it is very hard," said Olena, via her daughter, who served as her translator.

Olena's husband is a doctor who stayed behind to treat refugees, and fight when necessary. Now, they are doing their part. and constantly following the updates for what is going on at home, hoping this will all be over soon.

"I am proud of my nation, I am proud of my dad and every man left to fight," said Halyna. "I pray for them to be at home and survive this."

People can donate medical supplies, cash or checks at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Phoenix.

Read More: FOX Corp donates $1M to the American Red Cross for Ukraine relief efforts; how you can help

Continuing Coverage: Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

