Salt River Tubing opens on April 30 for 2022 season: What to know before you go

Grab your sunscreen, sunglasses, and plenty of water, because Salt River Tubing is officially back open this weekend.

Opening day is April 30, and the river will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. as weather allows.

Tube rentals and shuttle bus services cost $21, and kids must be at least 8 years old and 4 feet tall.

The latest someone can rent a tube is normally at 2 p.m., and the last shuttle leaves at 6:30 p.m.

What you need

A driver's license is needed in exchange for a tube rental. One license can cover five tube rentals at most.

The ID is also needed for those using a credit card to pay for the rental. Military ID cars or state ID cards will not be accepted.

A $30 cash deposit for each tube will also be accepted for those who do not have a license.

Life vests are recommended for children, inexperienced swimmers and non-swimmers.

What's not recommended

Glass containers are not allowed in the river, and officials say coolers will be inspected to enforce the rule.

Officials do not recommend doing drugs while tubing, tying the tubes together, or bringing a Styrofoam cooler.

Littering is strongly discouraged, and it's advised to keep all trash in litter bags to be thrown away once visitors are out of the river.

Other safety tips

Salt River Tubing offered some other tips for safely going down the river:

Appoint a designated driver

Drink at least 1-2 bottles of water per hour while tubing

Apply minimum SPF 30 sunscreen before and during the trip

Wear a cap, hat or visor to protect your face from the sun

Wear closed-toed shoes or other protective footwear

Other advice included locking cars and not leaving valuables behind, along with driving only on paved highways or Forest Service roads.

MORE INFO: https://www.saltrivertubing.com/

