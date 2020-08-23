Scottsdale basketball training facility changes the way they do business

At Dream Team Academy, a basketball training facility in Scottsdale, things looks a bit different now.

Mimi Summers and her husband opened the facility in 2017 after their son became interested in basketball, but couldn't find something that offered the programs she was looking for.

Since the pandemic, however, they've had to change their business plan. Instead of classes, it's all just one-on-one training now.

"We're very happy to be able to provide a service and keep the kids happy, keep them safe, keep them active," said Summers.

Coach Loren Woods says they wanted to keep kids in shape while also giving their parents peace of mind.

"We wanted to be able to do something that would be beneficial for the kids, but also be as safe as possible so parents could feel comfortable having their kids do any kind of activities," Woods said.

The coaches say the changes have been a success. They've even started offering online P.E. classes as kids have started virtual learning at school.

"A lot of the kids don't have the ability to do P.E., so what we're offering here at Dream Team is a virtual class where we're doing some ball handling or we'll do some footwork drills, maybe some body weight exercises for about 30 minutes to get kids active," said coach Jevon Estelle.

Find out more here: https://www.dreamteamacademy.com/