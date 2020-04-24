Scottsdale firefighters team up with local businesses to deliver meals to seniors

After receiving a number of donations, the Scottsdale Firefighters Association is finding a way to give back to those who need help.

"We've got businesses that need the business," said Sasha Weller from the association. "We've got seniors that need assistance, and the community is very generous to its firefighters."

As the coronavirus crisis continues, so does the need for food throughout the Valley. Scottsdale firefighters are teaming up with four restaurants over the next four weeks to feed seniors who have been impacts by COVID-19.

"Right now, our seniors are in need of a little bit of help," said Weller. "So are our businesses; it seems to be a perfect relationship."

Firefighters first purchase meals from businesses taking a big hit, like comfort food from Randy's.

"Throughout the last month or so, we've learned to adapt and evolve to the things that the community wants," said Randy Cole, owner of Randy's Restaurant and Ice Cream.

Afterwards, firefighters deliver those meals to over 100 seniors living in the Scottsdale community.

It's a perfect partnership that firefighters say helps to connect two very important pillars of their community at a time where everyone could use someone to lean on.