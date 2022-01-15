Security guard shot dead in north Phoenix, no arrests made

article

Police are investigating the shooting death of a security guard in north Phoenix.

Officers were called to an area near 7th Street and Bell Road at 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 and found the body of 38-year-old Douglas Brandell.

An investigation revealed that Brandell had been working as a security guard when the shooting happened, but police did not disclose what business he had been working for.

No suspect information was revealed in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP