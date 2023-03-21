Saw smoke in the Phoenix area? Structure fire sends black plume into the sky

Did you see, or maybe even smell smoke, in the Phoenix area?

A fire at a car repair shop broke out near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road and sent smoke into the air that could be seen for miles on the afternoon of March 21.

"Prior to the fire department's arrival all workers had safely evacuated the building. Firefighters set up ladder pipes, while ground crews used handlines to extinguish the flames. All personnel on the fireground operated in a defensive strategy using a 'surround and drown" technique,' Capt. Todd Keller with the Phoenix Police Department said.

Crews will remain on scene until any smoldering spots are put out.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Black plume of smoke seen for miles in the Phoenix area on March 21. 2023

Area of where the fire broke out: