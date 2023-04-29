Serial shoplifter stole from Victoria's Secret stores in Tempe 17 times, court documents allege

A man has been booked into jail on nearly two dozen charges of theft after he allegedly shoplifted from multiple Victoria's Secret and Target stores in Phoenix and Tempe.

Ismael Flores, 23, is accused of stealing items between October 2022 until March of this year.

Court documents allege he stole pants, bras and underwear by stuffing them into a trash bag and leaving. In other cases, he would load up a shopping cart with items and walk out.

These crimes happened at Victoria's Secret locations at Arizona Mills and Tempe Marketplace at least 17 times. Flores reportedly stole from multiple Target locations in south Phoenix as well.

Police say he was caught carrying pills suspected to be fentanyl during his arrest. He now faces shoplifting, theft and drug charges.

Records show he has more than 40 other shoplifting cases.