Shelter-in-place order issued for parts of Flagstaff due to expected flash flooding: Live radar, updates

Officials with the City of Flagstaff have issued a shelter-in-place order for parts of the northern Arizona city, due to expected flash flooding in the Museum Fire Flood Area.

According to a tweet, the areas of Mt. Elden Estates, Paradise, Grandview and Sunnyside are covered b the order.

"Shelter in place now. If you are outdoors seek high ground now. Don't enter drainages," read a portion of the tweet.

The shelter-in-place order came as the region experienced monsoon weather in recent days, which brought heavy rain and hail to some areas.

On July 15, Coconino County officials confirm they have made a request to the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs for assistance from the National Guard in filling sandbags.

"ADEMA will now review the request," read a portion of the brief statement. "We have also received assistance from the state with sandbag production through the Arizona Department of Corrections. Arizona Conservation Corps crews have also assisted with sandbag production and placement for those that are elderly or disabled."

According to Flagstaff city officials, parts of the city have experienced multiple rounds of flash flooding since the Museum Fire, which charred 1,961 acres of land in 2019. In 2021, flooding turned streets into raging rivers, and filled homes with water and mud. One video also shows a car that floated downstream.

