Drywell collapse prompts evacuation at Prescott Valley assisted living facility: FD

Officials with Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority say dozens of residents at a living facility in Prescott Valley were evacuated as a result of an incident involving what was described as a ‘drywall collapse.’

The incident reportedly happened in the area of Viewpoint Drive and Long Look Drive, near the Prescott Valley Civic Center.

"This was a frozen sprinkler pipe busted in the attic, the drywall came down in units. It flooded the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors," Scott Freitag with CAFMA wrote, in a brief statement.

42 residents were evacuated, according to Freitag, and arrangements have been made to move them to other places to stay. A portion of the living facility has been rendered uninhabitable as a result of the collapse.

