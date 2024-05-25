Single-car crashes into a tree, causes road closure in Peoria

article

A single-car crash in Peoria left 95th Avenue closed in both directions on May 25.

According to police, a vehicle collided with a tree, which caused the road closure between Beardsley Road and Clara Lane.

Access to Pleasant Hills at Dove Valley Ranch Park and the Parkridge Park Dog Park were restricted due to the investigation.

Police said the road was expected to be closed for several hours.

91st Avenue could be used as an alternative for north/south travel.

Map of where the crash took place: