Skier dead following tree strike incident at Snowbowl: CCSO

Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office say an investigation is underway following a deadly incident at Snowbowl.

According to a statement, CCSO responded to the Snowbowl at around 10:56 a.m. on Jan. 22, following a report of a tree strike incident that left a person seriously injured. By the time deputies arrives at the scene, the skier was already declared dead.

"According to information collected by deputies, the skier was initially skiing on ‘Upper Ridge’ run, which is labeled with a ‘black diamond’ or ‘most difficult’ terrain rating," read a portion of the statement. "The skier is believed to have skied just outside a boundary line and struck a tree."

Officials with CCSO did not identify the victim, pending next of kin notification.

We have reached out to Snowbowl officials for a statement.

Where the incident happened