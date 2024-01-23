Expand / Collapse search

Sky Harbor offering non-stop flights from Phoenix to Paris

By
Published 
Travel
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Flying to France is about to become a lot easier.

Starting in May, Air France will offer non-stop flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Paris for the first time.

Travel between Phoenix and Paris has grown 40% in the last year, compared to 2019, and it's not slowing down anytime soon.

First flight test of the Airbus A350-941 in Toulouse before being delivered to Air France

The Airbus A350-941 is undergoing its first flight test at Toulouse Blagnac Airport before being delivered to Air France, in Toulouse, France, on December 6, 2023. (Photo by JoanValls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Air France will fly out of Sky Harbor three times a week during the summer.

"This is a huge win for us," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said. "We've been working for years to get non-stop service to Paris. I hear all the time from our residents how excited they are to take this service."

Related

What to do if your flight is delayed or canceled
article

What to do if your flight is delayed or canceled

Flights can be delayed or even canceled, leaving you to make some difficult decisions. So what should you do if your flight is delayed or, worse, canceled?

Sky Harbor says a recent economic impact study estimates the flights will add $30 million to the city's economy.