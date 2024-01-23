Sky Harbor offering non-stop flights from Phoenix to Paris

Flying to France is about to become a lot easier.

Starting in May, Air France will offer non-stop flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Paris for the first time.

Travel between Phoenix and Paris has grown 40% in the last year, compared to 2019, and it's not slowing down anytime soon.

The Airbus A350-941 is undergoing its first flight test at Toulouse Blagnac Airport before being delivered to Air France, in Toulouse, France, on December 6, 2023. (Photo by JoanValls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Air France will fly out of Sky Harbor three times a week during the summer.

"This is a huge win for us," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said. "We've been working for years to get non-stop service to Paris. I hear all the time from our residents how excited they are to take this service."

Sky Harbor says a recent economic impact study estimates the flights will add $30 million to the city's economy.