Some marijuana products in Arizona recalled over possible Salmonella, mold contamination

Several Arizona marijuana dispensaries are recalling products due to possible contamination from Salmonella or Aspergillus, a type of mold.

The Arizona Dept. of Health Services says specific products from the brands Baked Bros and Toasted tested positive for the contaminants in a laboratory.

State officials are urging buyers of the products to dispose of them, and noted that the recall was voluntarily made "out of an abundance of caution." No illnesses have been reported so far.

The following products were recalled:

Baked Bros Watermelon Syrup

Toasted Sugar Cookies

Toasted Rose Gold

Toasted Dawgy Treats

Toasted Pear

Toasted Dirty Sprite

Toasted Bettie Page

Toasted Russian Cream

Toasted White Rhino

Toasted Abracadabra

Toasted Boo Berry

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the establishment or dispensary where they bought the product.

Learn more: https://www.azdhs.gov/director/public-information-office/index.php#news-release-111121

Related news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.