Some marijuana products in Arizona recalled over possible Salmonella, mold contamination
PHOENIX - Several Arizona marijuana dispensaries are recalling products due to possible contamination from Salmonella or Aspergillus, a type of mold.
The Arizona Dept. of Health Services says specific products from the brands Baked Bros and Toasted tested positive for the contaminants in a laboratory.
State officials are urging buyers of the products to dispose of them, and noted that the recall was voluntarily made "out of an abundance of caution." No illnesses have been reported so far.
The following products were recalled:
- Baked Bros Watermelon Syrup
- Toasted Sugar Cookies
- Toasted Rose Gold
- Toasted Dawgy Treats
- Toasted Pear
- Toasted Dirty Sprite
- Toasted Bettie Page
- Toasted Russian Cream
- Toasted White Rhino
- Toasted Abracadabra
- Toasted Boo Berry
Anyone with questions is asked to contact the establishment or dispensary where they bought the product.
Learn more: https://www.azdhs.gov/director/public-information-office/index.php#news-release-111121
