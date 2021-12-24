Southbound I-17 reopens in Black Canyon City following crash: ADOT

article

The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 have reopened north of Phoenix in Black Canyon City following a crash.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash happened at milepost 241.

Police have not released any details on the crash.

