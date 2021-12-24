Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
6
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

Southbound I-17 reopens in Black Canyon City following crash: ADOT

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 9:04AM
Yavapai County
FOX 10 Phoenix
i17 crash article

A crash closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 17 north of Phoenix in Black Canyon City on Dec. 24.

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. - The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 have reopened north of Phoenix in Black Canyon City following a crash.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash happened at milepost 241.

Police have not released any details on the crash.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.