Southbound I-17 reopens in Black Canyon City following crash: ADOT
article
BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. - The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 have reopened north of Phoenix in Black Canyon City following a crash.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash happened at milepost 241.
Police have not released any details on the crash.
Arizona Headlines
- Storms expected to bring rain, snow to Arizona through Christmas weekend
- Boy survives 24 hours alone in Arizona desert after he wandered from his home
- Hoping for a miracle: Arizona veteran in need of life-saving treatment as he battles COVID-19
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.