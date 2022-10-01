Speeding driver caused north Phoenix crash that seriously injured teen, police say
PHOENIX - A speeding driver fleeing from police has been blamed for causing a crash in north Phoenix that sent a teenage boy to the hospital.
Police first tried to pull over Kordell Ellis on Sept. 30 for reportedly speeding near a school zone. But instead of stopping, officers say the Ellis went through a school yard.
Moments later, the 26-year-old driver collided with a car near Tatum Boulevard and Thunderbird Road.
SkyFOX video showed one of the cars slammed through a wall and the other on a sidewalk.
The teen, who was a passenger in the car that was hit, was seriously injured but is expected to be okay.
Ellis was arrested in a residential yard, and police say they found a gun that fell from his vehicle.
He faces a number of charges including assault and criminal damage.
Kordell Ellis