St. Mary's Food Bank helping those in need with Thanksgiving meal box

It is all hands on deck at St. Mary's Food Bank, as volunteers and employees work hard to make sure everyone has a happy Thanksgiving for 2021.

"We anticipate, over the next three days, more than 10,000 households, which would impact 50,000 to 60,000 people in our community," said St. Mary's Food Bank CEO Tom Kertis.

Each person is leaving with a turkey and a food box containing all the traditional sides. Some people we spoke with say this Thanksgiving is even more special, after not being able to celebrate together in 2020 because of COVID-19.

"This year is going to be way different. Last year was so sad for all of us, you know?" said one woman.

2020 was one of the busiest for St. Mary's. In order to help with the demand for 2021, officials have changed up their drive-thru system to increase output, as well as reduce lines.

"We're doing it a little bit different this year," said Kertis. "In previous years, we would load six vehicles at a time. This year, we're loading 16."

Everyone leaving on Nov. 22 felt appreciated.

"What matters is now ,and I'm very happy and I'm very thankful," said one woman.

"We like doing this because we see the need, and our mission is to help fulfill that need," said Kertis. "We're just grateful to have the opportunity to help out our neighbors."

St. Mary's will be handing out turkeys again from 8:00 a.m. until noon on Nov. 23, and again on Nov. 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Online: https://www.firstfoodbank.org

Other top Arizona stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app