State Democratic lawmakers asking for probe into alleged roles of Reps. Biggs and Gosar in deadly DC riot

As President Donald Trump becomes the first president in Arizona history to be impeached twice, the most recent time in connection with the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, two Arizona congressmen are being accused of helping to organize it.

Democrats in Arizona are now adding to the calls for an investigation into Congressmen Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar, and Senator Mark Kelly says there should possibly be a commission to uncover what happened on Jan. 6.

In a new letter to the FBI and Department of Justice, Democratic State Representative Athena Salman and several colleagues urge an investigation into the two Congressmen, citing claims Biggs and Gosar worked to organize the rally at the Capitol on Jan. 6 that led to the deadly riot.

"We need to try and call on both the FBI and the Department of Justice to investigate the full extent of these lawmakers' involvement, because this is only what we saw in public view," said State Rep. Salman.

State Rep. Salman’s letter with other Democrats also asked the FBI and DOJ to investigate State Rep. Mark Finchem, who was in Washington, D.C. that day. In response, State. Rep. Finchem said he never entered the building.

One of the organizers of the deadly riot is far-right activist Ali Alexander. Alexander said, in a since-deleted post, that he worked with Biggs, Gosar and another congressman to put maximum pressure on Congress during the electoral college vote.

"We should have some sort of commission possibly into what lead up to all of this. I think there’s a lot we don’t know," said Sen. Kelly.

Reps Biggs, Gosar respond to claim

Rep. Gosar hasn’t responded to the claim, but tweeted in November that Alexander was "a true patriot working his butt off for America."

In a statement released on Jan. 13, a spokesperson for Rep. Biggs said Alexander and Biggs never had a meeting, adding:

"He did not have any contact with protestors or rioters, nor did he ever encourage or foster the rally or protests on Jan. 6."

Rep. Biggs voted against impeachment on Jan. 13.