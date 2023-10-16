State Fair of Texas shooting suspect told police he felt threatened, went into 'survival mode,' documents say

Arrest affidavits obtained by FOX 4 are shedding new light on what happened leading up to the shooting at the State Fair of Texas that injured three people over the weekend.

22-year-old Cameron Turner faces 3 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting.

The shooting happened inthe food court in the Tower Building on Saturday evening. 2 adult men and 1 adult woman had non-life threatening injuries. At least one appears to have been an innocent bystander.

According to the arrest affidavit, video shows Turner at a concession stand inside the food court buying a water bottle when a group of males approached him.

When Turner tried to turn to leave, words were exchanged.

Police say that Turner then pulled out a handgun and began shooting.

He later told police that he felt threatened and went into "survival mode" when he opened fire 3 to 4 times.

Investigators say video shows Turner fleeing the scene.

Witnesses identified Turner by his orange hoodie to police. He was arrested by two Texas state troopers and found with a gun, according to the affidavit.

Investigators also noted that one of the victims of the shooting refused to cooperate with police.

The arrest affidavit does not go into what was said that Turner believed was threatening.

State Fair officials said they did a "top to bottom" review of the security processes on Sunday.

Featured article

While the security protocols will not change, the security presence will be increased.

It’s not clear yet how the suspect got a gun onto the fairgrounds.

The fair has an open-gate weapons detection system that’s new this year.