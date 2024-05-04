Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
High Wind Warning
from SUN 7:00 AM MDT until SUN 10:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
High Wind Warning
from SUN 6:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SUN 6:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Sugar Fire grows to nearly 200 acres in 5 hours northeast of Fort McDowell

By
Published  May 4, 2024 4:54pm MST
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

A small brush fire has grown to nearly 100 acres in the Tonto National Forest.

Tonto National Forest said the Sugar Fire grew to nearly 100 acres by 1:48 p.m. and began southwest of Sugarloaf Mountain, west of State Route 87 and north of the Bush Highway.

It started as a small brush fire but has reportedly grown to 200 acres and 30% containment as of 4:45 p.m.

The blaze had reportedly hopped Sycamore Creek Road (FR 402), which is an access road to Sugarloaf Mountain, northwest of the fire.

Air tankers, Hot Shot crews, fire engines and a helicopter have been dispatched to subdue the flames.

The fire was first reported around 11:35 a.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters have asked the public to avoid the area for the time being.