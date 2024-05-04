Sugar Fire grows to nearly 200 acres in 5 hours northeast of Fort McDowell
A small brush fire has grown to nearly 100 acres in the Tonto National Forest.
Tonto National Forest said the Sugar Fire grew to nearly 100 acres by 1:48 p.m. and began southwest of Sugarloaf Mountain, west of State Route 87 and north of the Bush Highway.
It started as a small brush fire but has reportedly grown to 200 acres and 30% containment as of 4:45 p.m.
The blaze had reportedly hopped Sycamore Creek Road (FR 402), which is an access road to Sugarloaf Mountain, northwest of the fire.
Air tankers, Hot Shot crews, fire engines and a helicopter have been dispatched to subdue the flames.
The fire was first reported around 11:35 a.m. on Saturday.
Firefighters have asked the public to avoid the area for the time being.