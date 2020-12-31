Surprise police: Missing 10-year-old girl found safe, reunited with her family

A 10-year-old girl who was reported missing in Surprise has been found safe and reunited with her family.

Surprise police say Hope Price was last seen near 169th Avenue and Bell Road on Dec. 31.

"Hope Price has been LOCATED. She is safe, and has been reunited with her family. Thank you all for your attention to this matter !" police said in a Facebook post.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.