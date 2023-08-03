Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Air Quality Alert
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Developing

Suspect hospitalized after police shooting in Mesa

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 2:49PM
Police Shootings
FOX 10 Phoenix

MESA, Ariz. - Police say a suspect has been taken to a hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Mesa.

According to police, the shooting happened near Mesa Drive and Brown Road.

"All officers are ok," the department tweeted.

The intersection is shut down due to the investigation.

Image 1 of 2

Police say a suspect was taken to a hospital on Aug. 3 following an officer-involved shooting in Mesa. (KSAZ-TV)

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Area where the shooting happened: