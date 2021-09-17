Suspect in shooting deaths of four people in Wisconsin turns himself in to Gilbert Police

article

Police in Arizona announced on Sept. 17 that a man wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of four people in Wisconsin has turned himself in.

According to a brief statement by officials with the Gilbert Police Department, 38-year-old Antoine Darnique Suggs turned himself in to Gilbert Police, and was taken to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, where he will await extradition to Wisconsin.

Suspect had ties to the Valley

According to reports from the Associated Press, a farmer discovered the four bodies on Sept. 12 at a cornfield, and all four had suffered gunshot wounds to the head. The victims were identified as 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30-year-old Jasmine Christine Sturm, 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, and 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III.

Suggs, according to reports by the AP, had been living in Scottsdale recently, and is listed in public records as the manager and owner of an apparel company. Suggs was reportedly spotted meeting with one of the victims in the case the night before the shootings, according to the AP.

Another suspect involved in the case, identified as 56-year-old Darren Lee McWright of Minnesota, was already arrested prior to Sept. 17. Suggs reportedly told police that McWright is his biological father.

