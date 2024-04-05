Suspect indicted for murder after missing man's body found in bonfire rubble

The suspect in the murder of a missing man whose body was found dismembered, stabbed and burned has been indicted by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Anthonie Ruinard Jr., 38, was indicted for second-degree murder and abandonment or concealment of a body in connection to the death of 18-year-old Parker League, who was reported missing by his mother while visiting from Nebraska.

League's mother said she last heard from her son when he arrived in Arizona on June 9, 2023, to see a friend.

On June 12, League's body was found in the rubble of a bonfire pile in Bulldog Canyon, a remote area in the Tonto National Forest.

"The victim had been dismembered, stabbed, and burned beyond recognition," MCAO said. "The Office of the Medical Examiner used dental records to identify the victim."

Investigators say League was seen on surveillance video with Ruinard at a Chandler gas station on June 11.

"This was the last time detectives had seen Parker on video alive." — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

League's bank card was used at multiple locations after his death. After serving a search warrant on Ruinard's home, detectives said they found evidence with League's DNA on it in the trunk of Ruinard's car. Ruinard was arrested on July 5.

"Experienced homicide prosecutors in my office combed through nearly 4,000 pages of material submitted in this homicide case. After five months of careful review, we were able to secure this indictment," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "This is the next step in bringing justice to Parker League and his family."

Ruinard is scheduled to go on trial in July.

Anthonie Ruinard Jr.

Map of where League's body was found