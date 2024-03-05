Suspect, neighbor in stable condition after being shot by Chandler officers: police

Police say two people remain hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting that happened last weekend in a Chandler neighborhood.

The incident began at around 6:20 p.m. on March 3 after Chandler Police say they received multiple 911 calls of a man making statements about dead bodies inside his home near Chandler Boulevard and McClintock Drive.

According to witnesses, the man was armed, and they heard a gunshot before officers got to the scene.

When officers arrived in the neighborhood, they began communicating with the suspect through the screen door of his home. Police say the man was highly agitated and was armed with a handgun.

The suspect came out of his home and allegedly pointed a gun at the officers. The officers then opened fire on the suspect, striking him.

During this time, police say a neighbor was walking outside and refused to go back inside his home. A third officer who was on the scene noticed the neighbor and saw what he thought was a weapon in his hand.

"The subject began making movements indicative of a person with a weapon and pointing it towards the officers while the shooting was occurring," Interim Chandler Police Chief Melissa Deanda said.

The officer shot the man, who has been identified as a 33-year-old neighbor of the suspect. His name was not released. Police say the object he was holding was not a weapon.

Both the neighbor and the suspect, 59-year-old Luciano Gutierrez, are in stable condition. Gutierrez will be booked into jail upon his release from the hospital, police said.

The officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave, pending an investigation into the shooting. No officers were hurt.

Map of where the shooting happened