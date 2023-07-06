Expand / Collapse search
Suspect sought who robbed Mesa toy store: Silent Witness

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

MESA, Ariz. - An armed man accused of robbing a Mesa toy store with children present is being sought by authorities.

According to Silent Witness, the incident happened on April 16 at Teddy Bears El Paraiso, located near Horne and Brown. During the robbery, the suspect allegedly pulled out a semi-automatic gun and pointed it at an employee and customers. 

"The suspect ordered all customers to a corner area of the sales floor and demanded checks and cash from the employee," Silent Witness said.

The suspect fled the scene with money and checks. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Man accused of robbing Mesa toy store

An armed man accused of robbing a Mesa toy store with children present is being sought by authorities.

The suspect is described as being 5'7" to 5'9" tall and weighs 150-160 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeved orange shirt, a black baseball cap, a black mask, a red bandana, a black glove on his left hand, and gray sneakers with white stripes.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Area where the store is located: