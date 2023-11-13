Expand / Collapse search

Suspect stabs woman and her teenage son in Laveen: police

Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - A suspect accused of stabbing a woman and her son in Laveen has been taken into custody.

According to police, the incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Nov 12 near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road. When officers got to the scene, they found a woman with stab wounds. She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the woman's teenage son intervened during the attack and tried to stop the suspect from stabbing his mother. The boy suffered minor injuries.

The suspect was not identified.

No further details were released.

Where the stabbing happened: