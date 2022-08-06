Suspect wanted for breaking through drywall at north Phoenix auto shop, stealing tools
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are searching for a burglary suspect who was seen on camera stealing from an auto parts shop after busting through the drywall of the building.
The alleged burglary happened on May 15 at around 1:30 a.m. at a shop near 7th Street and Butler Drive.
Police say he somehow managed to break through some drywall and stole various tools before leaving.
The suspect as described as a Hispanic male in his late 20s or early 30s. He was seen wearing a gray two-tone sweater, sweatpants and a baseball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.